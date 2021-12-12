Nepean signs up former Sky and Kekst CNC sustainability leaders

Carver and Neill have been added to Nepean's 'Bench of Experts': a roster of comms specialists the firm can call upon depending on client needs and resources.

Carver, an ESG and sustainability consultant, helped draft Sky's sustainability strategy. Former Kekst CNC partner Neill is a consultant specialising in sustainability. She has been a senior corporate communications professional for more than 20 years and is currently completing an executive Postgraduate Masters Level Diploma at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership.

Nepean – which was founded in 2019 by former Sky director of corporate comms and campaigns Gavin Davis – has also made a new analyst hire. Former House of Commons policy analyst intern and ex-political researcher Ambika Sharma, who previously headed global projects for humanitarian and developmental aid charities Unicef and Jeena International, has joined to build on the firm’s research and insight expertise, Nepean stated.

The agency said the appointments come at a time of strong growth for Nepean. Recent clients include Vertical Aerospace, a global aerospace and technology company that aims to list on the New York Stock Exchange later this year.

Davis said: “Lucy and Vanessa are world-leading experts when it comes to sustainability strategy and communications, and I am delighted to have them on our Bench of Experts. We are seeing more and more business leaders recognising the risk, and opportunity, around ESG and the multiple ways we can help them manage and optimise this.

"In Ambika, we have another ambitious and highly intelligent graduate who will undoubtedly add instant value to the business and our clients. We are always seeking to develop, nurture and challenge our people, and in doing so, we are able to maximise their potential and achieve our purpose: to help our clients make better decisions and be more successful. We hope to do exactly that with Ambika and look forward to announcing more hires as we continue to capitalise on growth opportunities.”