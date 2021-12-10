Just briefly

People moves

NEW YORK

360PR+ has hired Bethany Mousseau as VP; Nadine Gaynor as account director; Ryan Hathaway as influencer marketing manager; and Brianna Coleman as senior designer.

Weber Shandwick has appointed Lewis Williams as EVP, head of brand impact.

Prosek Partners has hired Jen LaFiura as senior vice president and head of brand strategy.

CHICAGO

Burrell Communications Group has named Terrence Burrell as interim chief creative officer.

BOSTON

LaVoieHealthScience, an integrated investor and public relations consulting agency specializing in health and science innovations, has appointed Tony Berry as vice president of media relations.

WASHINGTON, DC

Stephanie Leavitt has joined Morning Consult as managing director of communications. She will report to Olivia Petersen, VP and head of communications.

EMERYVILLE, CA

SCS has hired Roman Sandler as VP of media; Ingrid Sandahl joins as senior brand solutions director, a new position; Richard Accardi joins as brand solutions director; and Nahla Elshatanofy joins as media supervisor. In addition, Heather Broscious joins as SVP of brand solutions in Atlanta; Jason Prance also has been added as VP of strategy; Jeremy Agers joins as senior director of strategy for social and digital; and Brittany White has been hired as director of project management.

Account wins

NEW YORK

CIIC PR has added RDB Hospitality, a hospitality management and specialized travel agency, to its client roster.

EyeBuyDirect has named Diffusion as its PR agency of record.

MIAMI

rbb Communications has added three luxury real estate developments to its client roster: Baccarat Residences Miami, Lofty Brickell Residences and The Crosby Miami Worldcenter.