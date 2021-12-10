Brands2Life partners Family Action to support young people into work

Starting from 1 January, Brands2Life's partnership with Family Action will involve career workshops and discovery days, paid workplace experience placements and training for young people coming through the HeadStart programme. The London-based agency will also provide pro bono support to HeadStart in campaigning and fundraising.

HeadStart is a youth employability and volunteering programme designed to support young people to develop the skills, experience and confidence needed to secure and stay in employment.

Sarah Scales, co-founder of Brands2Life, said: “We chose to partner with Family Action as it is a charity that is making a measurable impact on society, and leads the way in showing how businesses can work to develop the employability of young people.

“HeadStart makes a real difference and we look forward to supporting them with the diverse skills and talents of Brands2Life employees to help more young people step from school to work. We are hoping that some of the young people will be able to join Brands2Life as part of our fast-growing junior account executive (JAE) team. Over the last two years, Brands2Life has recruited over 24 JAEs.”

Robert Whiteside, national manager at HeadStart, said: “With the team at Brands2Life, we’ll be working with a pool of engaged, enthusiastic volunteers who will be invaluable to our community by sharing their multidisciplinary knowledge and experiences. We’re really excited to begin this partnership.”

Brands2Life was highly commended in the Large Agency category of the PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards for 2021, also picking up the Best Internship prize.

The agency is ranked 25th in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies 2021 table, with revenue of £14m in 2020 and a workforce of 132 at the year-end.