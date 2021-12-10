MSL UK hires three new managing partners

Natasha Plowman joins to lead ESG and corporate reputation, having previously worked at HSBC and Diageo; Neil Kleiner will lead on influencer marketing and social - he formerly worked at agencies including Momentum Worldwide and Havas Media; and brand specialist Jessica Gross joins from her role as director of brand, studio and social at W Communications.

Each join the MSL UK board. Plowman and Kleiner start immediately, with Gross joining in February 2022.

The trio are the latest senior appointments under MSL's UK leadership of CEO Chris McCafferty and MD Jo Grierson, who both joined in late 2019. Since then, MSL UK has added clients including Puma, Coty, Bank of America, Subway, Getir and Revolut. The agency has been shortlisted for or won 25 awards in the last 12 months.

Plowman said: “We are entering a new era of corporate reputation, defined by new expectations and new questions. Businesses need a new partner to help them navigate an increasingly complex and blurred stakeholder landscape across ESG and Purpose agendas. MSL’s clarity, innovation and disruption drew me to the agency, and I’m excited to work with Chris, Jo and the wider team to challenge conventions and grow.”

Gross said: “My next move needed to be all about ambition, and the ability to make an impact with clients. When I met Jo and Chris, I was instantly drawn to them as people and to their joint vision to continue to shake things up. With a brilliant team already in place, I look forward to helping more brands build belief.”

Kleiner said: “In influencer marketing, there is a tremendous amount of confusion, a lot of work still to do on diversity and inclusion, and still far too much snake oil being sold. I join an award-winning influencer agency with a commitment to becoming the most diverse and progressive in the market. Exciting times.”

Earlier this year, MSL UK introduced the new positioning We Build Belief, and the new data-driven insights platform, the MSL Belief Stack. The idea is to help clients develop 'belief strategies' to target new and existing audiences and stakeholders.

The Publicis agency is ninth in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table, with estimated UK revenue of £38m in 2020.