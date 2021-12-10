Pitch Update: Nestlé, Dr. Oetker, Wilkinson Sword, On the Beach, Visit Belfast and more

FleishmanHillard has been appointed to work for Dr. Oetker, the international food manufacturer.

Grayling has been appointed by Nestlé to lead festive campaigns for two of its brands: Quality Street and After Eight.

Clarion Communications has been appointed by Edgewell Personal Care, owner of grooming brands including Wilkinson Sword and Intuition, to lead the creative development of its social media channels in the UK.

Travel retailer On the Beach has appointed Quiet Storm following a competitive pitch process.

Visit Belfast has reappointed LK Communications to help support its mission to rebuild the city’s tourism economy and recovery plans through to 2024.

Avant PR has been appointed by Danish brand Copenhagen Grooming.

Palm PR has been appointed by Lakedown Brewing Co. to deliver an integrated PR and influencer campaign launching the brand to the UK market.

Nutriburst has hired PR agency Spider to support the brand with integrated marketing activity including consumer and trade PR, social media management, and influencer campaigns. Spider has also won a brief with the Florida Department of Citrus to work with its Florida Grapefruit team on a retained basis.

Maeving has hired Wild Card to manage its UK launch.

Médecins Sans Frontieres has appointed Krow, part of The Mission Group, to oversee the strategy, creative ideation and activation of its Regular Giving and Crisis Appeal campaigns.