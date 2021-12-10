Movers & Shakers: MSL, Brunswick, Cicero/AMO, PRCA, Schroders, Firstlight and more

Cicero/AMO chief executive Jeremy Swan is leaving the agency after almost 22 years, PRWeek has learned.

MSL has announced a trio of appointments in the UK to the role of managing partner to work across the business.

Former Labour Party frontbench MP Luciana Berger is leaving Edelman to join Gopuff, a US-based rapid grocery delivery company that recently launched in the UK.

Dan Lambeth is joining Brunswick Group as a partner in London, where he will oversee

environmental, social and governance issues.

Guillaume Klossa has joined Hill+Knowlton Strategies' global public affairs team as senior vice-president, European affairs, based in Belgium. He previously served as a special adviser to Andrus Ansip, former vice president of the European Commission in charge of the Digital Single Market. Most recently, he was director of the European Broadcasting Union, the worldwide media alliance.

Think/Feel/Do has confirmed Rachel Bell, founder of Shine Communications, has joined as chair of its board of directors.

Corporate and b2b comms agency Firstlight has promoted Anna Price to managing director, as founder Paul Davies steps up to become the group’s CEO.

Sarah Scholefield, global chief executive of Grayling, has been elected vice-chair of the PRCA.

Former Disney and Netflix comms director Cecile Fouques Duparc has joined crypto firm Bitstamp as global head of PR and social media.

Jonny Saatchi has been named managing director of Manchester-based agency MC2.

Schroders has appointed Augustine Chipungu to the role of UK intermediary media

relations manager,

Jonathan Brill, Harald Kinzler, James Melville-Ross, Jennifer Walmsley and Kimberly Kriger

have all joined Dentons Global Advisors as partners.

Adam Cotton, former media lead at Comic Relief and Sports Relief, has joined Soapbox

London as its new head of press.