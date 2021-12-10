Cicero/AMO chief executive Jeremy Swan steps down

Jeremy Swan (pictured), who was a founding director of then-named Cicero when it launched in 2000, is departing to pursue his own projects, according to executive chairman Iain Anderson.

Anderson told PRWeek: "We've had a record financial year and he has just decided now is the time to move on. He leaves us with a lot of affection and his contribution has been incalculable."

Swan was latterly working at Cicero/AMO on a part-time basis of about two days a week. His role will not be replaced, and the agency will continue to be run by the senior team that includes Anderson, executive director Mark Twigg and chief operating officer Judith Becker.

Havas bought a majority stake in the public affairs specialist agency in early 2020, shortly before the first COVID-19 lockdown. It rebranded as Cicero/AMO to reflect its membership of the Havas AMO network. Anderson said about 50 per cent of its new business now comes from Havas, "which is exactly what we wanted". "We really are running on very smooth rails now with Havas," Anderson stated.

Swan has been chief executive of Cicero since 2002. Earlier in his career, he spent 12 years at Citibank and JP Morgan and four years as an elected London councillor.

Cicero/AMO is ranked second in the most recent public affairs table from the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies project, with estimated revenue of £6.2m in 2020.