Hyatt selects Franziska Weber to head global comms

CHICAGO: Hyatt Hotels Corporation has appointed Franziska Weber as SVP and head of global communications, effective December 9.

Based in the company’s Chicago office, she reports to Mark Vondrasek, Hyatt’s chief commercial officer. Weber leads integrated communications at the hospitality company, supporting Hyatt’s strategic growth, industry reputation, DE&I commitments and health and wellness initiatives.

In a prepared statement, Weber noted at this pivotal time as travel returns, she’ll work to shape Hyatt’s narrative as both an employer and for guests, customers, investors and owners.

In July, Weber took on the interim role of leading Hyatt’s global communications team, which included managing communications with the launch of Hyatt’s World of Care, ESG program, the Thompson Hotels’ Culture Lives Here campaign and Hyatt’s acquisition of Apple Leisure Group.

Weber succeeded Kathy Krenger, previously SVP of global communications at Hyatt, who in July left to become the chief communications officer of the Kraft Heinz Company.

Hyatt is planning a search to fill Weber’s prior position of VP of global corporate communications. She joined Hyatt in 2017, as a senior manager of global internal comms and subsequently held various positions of increasing responsibility. In 2019, Weber was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree.

Her experience also includes working at Weber Shandwick and Gagen MacDonald.

In Q3 2021, Hyatt reported net income of $120 million, compared to a net loss of $161 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $241 million for the quarter compared to adjusted net loss of $150 million in 2020.