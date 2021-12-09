FIFA shirts, Coke chimneys, Aero Actually - Campaigns roundup

RSPCA, 'Join the Christmas Rescue'

Animal charity RSPCA has released a tear-jerking Christmas film focused on the rising numbers of abandoned lockdown puppies - with numbers expected to increase this festive season. Starring RSPCA staff - and produced in-house by the charity’s broadcast team, Alan Laxton and Lewis Jones - the film follows Peanut, an abandoned five-month-old pandemic puppy, who is found on the side of the road by an RSPCA rescuer. The video, ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’, features a re-recorded version of the ‘60s hit ‘What the World Needs Now’, produced by BMG.

FIFA and Sports Direct shirt collaboration

Fans of FIFA can buy real-life versions of the shirts used in the game, in a tie-in between Sports Direct and EA Sports. Available from Sports Direct’s flapship Oxford Street store and online, the home and away shirts were designed as exact replicas of the in-game FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ICONs tops. Fans can also personalise the ICONs shirts with their console gamertag (Xbox, PlayStation or PC).

EDF Christmas tree

A Christmas tree featuring lights that change colour according to pollution levels in the air has been installed in Glasgow for a new campaign for EDF. The tree on Buchanan Street aims to make motorists more aware of the impact of petrol and diesel cars on the environment. Research commissioned by EDF reveals 63 per cent of Brits travelling this Christmas will be using a car as their main mode of transport, with only five per cent driving an electric vehicle.

Coca-Cola at Battersea Power Station

Coca-Cola has been taking over one of Battersea Power Station’s chimneys for two nights this week, projecting a recreation of the chimney from its Christmas ad. Visitors to the Power Station can also see Coca-Cola’s Christmas Fireplace activation at Circus West Village. Those who wish to take part can write a note to a loved one on their own stocking before ‘hanging’ it above the fireplace in exchange for a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Stella Artois, 'Stella Please'

Throughout December, Stella Artois will rebrand to 'Stella Please' to raise awareness of the Christmas pressures faced by hospitality workers. In selected pubs across Birmingham, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Newport, if customers ask: “Can I have a Stella, please?", they get £1 off their pint. The beer brand will also donate a portion of each pint to Hospitality Action to support workers during the busiest season of the year. Stella Artois has partnered with Mother to redesign its logo - and is collaborating with Michelin-starred Chef Marco Pierre White in its efforts.

St. Modwen Homes, 'The Ho-Ho-Home Building Boom'

A new campaign for nationwide home builder St. Modwen Homes reveals the impact the housing boom has on Santa Claus’ busy schedule. With an estimated 289,000 new homes built in the UK this year, Santa will spend an extra 86.7 seconds delivering to new builds in the UK compared to last year - with an estimated 0.0003 seconds spent on each home in the world. New homes are also cranking up his mince pie calorie count by an extra 65,314,000 calories - washed down with 27,455,000 calories worth of milk. It's estimated the UK’s new builds will leave an extra 32,111 carrots per reindeer to fuel their busy night.

Metro Bank, 'Magic Money Christmas Tree'

Metro Bank has launched an in-store community campaign, allowing customers to donate to a Magic Money Christmas Tree - raising funds for local children’s charities. Until 3 January, customers across its 78 UK stores can donate cash over the counter, via an instore coin counter, or via cashless donations after scanning a relevant QR code. The campaign, from Metro Bank’s in-house creative studio, in partnership with agencies Goodstuff and Mr President, will see donations to Make A Wish, Children with Cancer UK, Comic Relief, Great Ormond Street, Alder Hey, and other children’s charities.

Aero Bliss, ‘Sing for your unsung hero’

Aero Bliss is aping Love Actually in a bid to spread gratitude by recreating Kiera Knightley and Andrew Lincoln’s famous placard scene. The campaign lets customers nominate a loved one to receive a surprise door-step carol concert, accompanied by giant placards with a personalised message of thanks - and Aero Bliss goodies. Research revealed 43 per cent of Brits struggle to show gratitude, agreeing it made them ‘feel embarrassed’.

Irn-Bru, 'A phenomenal panto'

A vision of vibrant orange and blue, RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney has fronted Irn Bru's Christmas spot as 'The Fairy Godmaw'. Filmed in the style of a Glaswegian Christmas panto, the ad sees Chaney appear on stage dressed in a bright Irn Bru dress, using her special wand to grant people's Christmas wishes. Chaney has been tipped for the Irn Bru gig since the Drag Queen wore an orange outfit that resembled a bottle of Irn Bru, with fans clamouring for her to star in an Irn Bru advert. The Leith Agency created the films and partnered with John Doe on the campaign idea.

Prostate Cancer UK, 'Quizmas cracker Christmas'

Prostate Cancer UK and Sky Media have announced a festive extension of their partnership with a football pundit special Quizmas Cracker Christmas quiz. The Christmas edition to the partnership, available on YouTube, demonstrates the positive way Prostate Cancer UK is using its sports ties to engage men in conversations about their health. Brokered by the7Stars and its Supernova team, Prostate Cancer UK’s campaign was created by Sky Media and its commercial production team.

Red Cross, 'React for real'

A new campaign for the Red Cross from Wunderman Thompson shows the impact of donations versus emotions. The 60-second data-led film was inspired by the expression "If I had a dollar for every time…" and demonstrates the potential monetary value of people's reactions on social media to events in Afghanistan. The creative team in Dubai for the international campaign, which will be launched across 17 countries in three languages, were Hassan Bilgrami and Jericho Dizon.

Walkers, 'It feels good to share'

Walkers has revealed its Christmas campaign to highlight the positive impact talking and humour can have on mental wellbeing, in partnership with Comic Relief. Featuring a voiceover from Roman Kemp, it follows main character Larry - accompanied by an emoji - to show how he’s feeling during a family festive do, until his friend asks: “How are you really?” It's part of an ongoing collaboration with Comic Relief, which hopes to raise £2m for projects that support mental wellbeing by the end of 2022. Splendid Communications handled earned media - VCCP worked on advertising and Sips & Bites and OMD on media planning and buying.

Nextdoor, Santa Helper School

Neighbourhood network Nextdoor is training 100 volunteers to play Santa Claus after research revealed 78 per cent of the UK has a Santa shortage. After launching its Santa Helper School, Nextdoor will work with experts to train the merry volunteers via a series of virtual training sessions and in-person workshops. The news comes after studies revealed nearly half (47 per cent) of the UK didn’t have a dedicated Santa for the community - with Newcastle, Cardiff and Liverpool being the hardest hit. The volunteers will be trained in how best to get into the spirit of Christmas, and how to help spread festive cheer nationwide by surprising their community in village halls or community centres. The campaign is supported by Red Consultancy.