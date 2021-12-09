The role of PR in dispelling misinformation, disinformation and fake news
As PR practitioners, it’s our responsibility to help people understand what separates trustworthy media from irresponsible or even malicious outlets, says NRPR Group’s Nicole Rodrigues.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>