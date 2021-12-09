Nestlé hires PR agency for Quality Street and After Eight Christmas campaigns

As the first consumer PR and Influencer agency for After Eight, Grayling will lead a Christmas campaign aimed at changing perceptions of the brand to make it relevant to younger audiences via content production and product placement.

As part of the campaign, the agency will also partner influencers on creative activations to tell the story behind the brand’s ‘Good times happen After Eight’ strapline, a spokesperson told PRWeek.

For Quality Street, Grayling is to lead an influencer campaign to increase engagement around the personalised Quality Street tin, with a view to increasing footfall to relevant John Lewis stores. As part of the campaign, influencers will go to the stores to create their own personalised containers.

Debbie Bowen, senior brand manager at Nestlé, said: “Grayling’s team stood out as the agency that could offer exactly what we needed; a strong understanding of our industry, coupled with a creative outlook and a proven track record of landing focused messaging in the media up and down the country.”

The campaigns will be co-ordinated by Grayling staff in Leeds, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and Scotland. Bowen said: “Having teams on the ground in different regions really appealed and brings a unique insight to consumer trends and purchasing decisions. We’re looking forward to delivering these exciting campaigns and are confident in our decision to be partnering with Grayling.”

Jonathan Curtis, managing director of Grayling UK, said: “These exciting campaigns further our long-standing relationship with Nestlé as After Eight’s first consumer PR and influencer agency partner, and Quality Street’s influencer agency. Our extensive UK network and experience in the food and FMCG sectors mean we are well placed to support Nestlé as it makes its mark as an innovative and forward-thinking chocolate specialist and the must-have essential for every Christmas dinner table.”