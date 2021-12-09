News

PRWeek launches call for Dashboard 25 2022 submissions

Dashboard 25 – Class of 2022 is the definitive annual list of the most influential movers and shakers in communications technology.

by PRWeek Staff / Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PRWeek is looking to identify the 25 most important influencers and innovators across the burgeoning comms tech space.

Launched in 2020, PRWeek’s Dashboard 25 is a prestigious annual list of the primary movers, shakers and innovators in the comms tech space. It celebrates visionaries and risk-takers driving the PR industry forward, from media monitoring services, newswires, private equity, social media management, in-house client teams and PR agencies.

PRWeek Dashboard is the essential guide to researching, procuring and using communications technology.

The Dashboard Newsletter delivers regular news and analysis on new marketing campaigns and emerging issues affecting the technology space, plus the latest reviews of essential tech products and tools that comms pros should know about, from social media management and analytics, publishing tools, to mobile applications and much more.

Click here to nominate someone for consideration in the Dashboard 25 - Class of 2022. The first deadline is January 4, 2022. 

