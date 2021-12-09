Dr. Oetker hires FleishmanHillard

The Omnicom agency won the account following an international agency pitch, launched in February. Dr. Oetker was seeking agency partners to help revamp its master brand and promote its sub-brands.

FleishmanHillard will work alongside sister Omnicom ad agency Adam&eveDDB, which was appointed as lead global creative agency last week, to develop a master brand strategy and work on its international sub-brands, such as Australian brand Queen and Italian baking brand Paneangeli.

The PR agency pitched with Adam&eveDDB and DDB Dusseldorf. The account will sit in the FleishmanHillard UK brand team, led by Lauren Winter, global managing director of consumer culture.

Dr. Oetker has also appointed design consultancy Design Bridge to develop its master brand and product design.

Claudia Willvonseder, senior executive manager at Dr. Oetker, said: "With these agency appointments, we are getting experienced international partners on board. They will help us to position our Dr. Oetker master brand and the internationally managed sub-brands even more clearly in the international and digital context."

Anthea Flint, director at FleishmanHillard UK, said: “Dr. Oetker is one of those rare clients with a story just waiting to be told and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them to share their vision with people all around the world. Their ambitions to drive innovative business and sustainable food choices is inspiring and we can’t wait to get started and take a brand that people already love into new and more meaningful places.”

Dr. Oetker was founded in Germany in 1891. It currently employs more than 16,000 people in c.40 countries.

An earlier version of this story said FleishmanHillard was appointed as the lead agency. The agency has since clarified that the lead comms agency is Adam&eveDDB.