Brunswick hires JP Morgan sustainability leader for ESG role

Dan Lambeth will join Brunswick in January after a decade as executive director of sustainability at JP Morgan, where he led the firm’s sustainability agenda in Europe.

He was previously head of regulatory policy and communication at the Royal Bank of Scotland and held senior roles at the London Stock Exchange and The Treasury.

Neal Wolin, chief executive of Brunswick Group, said: “Dan is a widely recognised expert on ESG issues. He brings exceptional experience in advising boards and other stakeholders on the management and reporting of sustainability risk. ESG-related matters are at the top of the agenda for boardrooms around the world and Dan’s expertise will therefore be invaluable to our global client base.”

Lambeth said: “I am thrilled to join Brunswick. ESG issues are driving meaningful change across the financial, political and societal arenas. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear for Brunswick’s outstanding client base across the world.”

In January, Brunswick announced it had appointed Meaghan Ramsey and Tom Burns as managing partners and co-leads of its London office.

Brunswick moved to the top of the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table this year, with UK revenue of £66.7m in 2020. Global revenue rose five per cent to $322m in 2020, according to PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report.

In June, the firm announced it had agreed to sell a 10.7 per cent stake to US merchant bank BDT Capital Partners, valuing the business at about £500m.