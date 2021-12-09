Luciana Berger to leave Edelman for grocery delivery firm Gopuff

Luciana Berger takes the role of head of corporate affairs, Europe, at Gopuff. She joined Edelman UK last summer to lead its advocacy and public affairs team.

Gopuff made its UK debut earlier this year following its acquisition of grocery delivery apps Fancy and Dija, which will be rebranded under the Gopuff name. The aim is to be in 33 UK cities by the middle of 2022, offering deliveries 24 hours a day for a flat fee of £1.79. The firm launched in the US in 2013.

In a statement, Gopuff said Berger will "bring deep insight in sectors including food and drink, health and sustainability, and is known for helping secure a number of legislative changes during her tenure as the MP for Liverpool Wavertree – a position she held for almost a decade".

Berger said: “I am really excited to be joining the Gopuff team to lead European corporate affairs. I have experienced Gopuff's energy and ambition first-hand. As the market leader in the US, eyeing further expansion across the region, I have no doubt the business will continue its growth journey in 2022 and beyond. I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Hugh Taggart, co-chief executive of Edelman UK, said: "We thank Luciana for her contribution to the firm. She will continue to lead the Edelman Global Advisory team in the UK until her departure, and we are searching for a new leader at what is an exciting time for the firm and the rollout of Edelman Global Advisory."

Berger is the latest senior figure to join Gopuff's European team, following former Revolut chief operating officer Steven Harman, now senior vice-president of European operations; vice-president of international finance, Darin Manney, who was previously chief finance officer at Amazon Fashion EU; vice-president of European category management and product Alex Ootes, formerly Amazon's vice-president of EU category management and expansion; and UK general manager Alberto Menolascina, co-founder of Dija.

Berger's roles on Labour's front bench included shadow minister for energy and climate change, shadow minister for public health, and shadow cabinet member for mental health. She was latterly Lib Dem shadow spokesperson for health, social care and wellbeing.

She left Parliament after the 2019 general election following an unsuccessful bid to become Lib Dem MP for Finchley and Golders Green in London. Berger had left Labour earlier that year due to what she described as "a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation". She had been particularly critical of the party's lack of action on antisemitism under then-leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Berger was among the seven former Labour and Conservative MPs to form the anti-Brexit Change UK – also known as the Independent Group and the Independent Group for Change – in 2019 amid criticism of the two established parties. She moved to the Lib Dems that September.

Before entering politics Berger held several senior roles in business and the public sector, including at Accenture – where she advised the Prime Minister’s delivery unit, the Treasury and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport – and at the NHS Confederation and Labour Friends of Israel.

Fellow former Labour and Change UK MP Chuka Umunna, who joined Edelman shortly after Berger last summer to lead its ESG offering, left in April this year for JP Morgan.

