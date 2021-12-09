Rise at Seven switches from Chicago to New York for US opening

In July, PRWeek reported on Rise at Seven’s expansion to Chicago, with chief executive Carrie Rose (pictured) saying at the time: “We are quickly expanding and are rapidly closing in on the 100 staff-mark based across Sheffield, London and Chicago.”

However, the agency's marketing manager, James Hayward-Browne, confirmed that it will instead open a base by April 2022 in Manhattan.

In a company blog post, he said: “I know, I know. You thought we were setting up shop in Chicago. So did we. It hasn’t been an easy decision… We had already paid a lot of money to the state of Illinois to help us set up in Chicago. We’d even started the office hunting, and had trips visiting out there.

“But it just wasn’t right… So, after putting a whole lot of thought into it, we’re going to be based in the heart of Manhattan: SoHo.”

The agency already has offices in Sheffield, London and Manchester. As part of its expansion, Rise at Seven appointed former Missguided head of brand El Chetcuti as head of campaigns earlier this year, to lead its cross-channel content marketing offering and content strategy to create work that will span search, content, creative, social and experiential.

Rose said of the New York plans: “Recently, we formed the Rise at Seven Group, and building an office in the heart of the American advertisement world is exactly where Rise at Seven belongs.

“This summer, I was in New York, and one morning I was pitching to a US brand. I sat on the subway on the way to a cafe to take the pitch, and the brand we were about to pitch to was right in front of me on the subway ads, and screaming out that this is the city for us.”

The agency, which was founded by Rose and Stephen Kenwright in June 2019, earlier said it planned to double its headcount by the end of this year.