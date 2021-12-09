Soapbox London appoints ex-Comic Relief PR lead

In his new role at Soapbox London, Adam Cotton will lead the PR department and its expansion, devising strategy and management campaigns for the agency’s portfolio of athlete and brand clients, which include Matchroom Boxing, Turkish Airlines and Anthony Joshua.

Cotton, who spent the past three years running prominent press campaigns for Comic Relief and Sports Relief, will report to Soapbox London’s managing partners, Andy Bell and Rowan Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said: “This is a really important hire for us. Adam brings with him an unrivalled media black book and a vast experience of building strategic and forward-thinking PR campaigns around talent and social causes. We are very excited to see him lead the PR team in our expansion and help us deliver the highest quality of PR support for our ever-growing family of clients.”

Cotton said: “Soapbox London is an organisation I have long admired. Their approach to tailored campaigns and communications as a whole is both progressive and innovative. The variety of clients and brands on the roster speaks for itself and I join the team at an exciting time. I look forward to working with the team, building on the great success achieved, and helping to unlock further and wider potential.”

The agency recently launched a content production arm, SBX Studios, which has signed content deals with Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat and Channel 4. It has also produced content for brands such as Hugo Boss and Lucozade.