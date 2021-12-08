Audio

The PR Week: 12.9.21 Lori Teranishi, iQ 360

The iQ 360 founder and CEO talks about the PR scene in Hawaii, Hawaiian tourism, business and culture and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 2 hours ago

The PR Week: 12.9.21 Lori Teranishi, iQ 360

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Lori Teranishi, founder and CEO, iQ 360.

Podcast topics:

- Teranishi talks about the PR scene in Hawaii, the branding around and misconceptions of Hawaii regarding tourism, business and culture, the resurgence of indigenous Hawaiian culture and more;

- Recognizing this year’s class of six influential inductees into PRWeek’s Hall of Fame, which comprised General Mills’ Jano Cabrera, Golin’s Fred Cook, Joe Evangelisti from JPMorgan Chase, Flowers Communications’ Michelle Flowers Welch, HP’s Karen Kahn and Zeno’s Barby Siegel; 

- On this year’s list of Best Places to Work agencies and teams, plus breaking down notable insights and trends gathered from their employees’ survey responses

- Discussing Publicis Group’s newly announced work abroad program that gives all its employees the option to work in any of the countries where the holding company maintains an office for up to six weeks per year;  

- This week’s notable people moves, including Geoff Morrell’s move from BP to Disney to replace Zenia Mucha and Real Chemistry’s new CEO as founder Jim Weiss moves upstairs;

- How members of the K-pop supergroup BTS racked up millions upon millions of collective followers within days of setting up individual Instagram accounts.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Current Global named AOR for Kellogg brands RxBar, Kashi, Pure Organic

Current Global named AOR for Kellogg brands RxBar, Kashi, Pure Organic

(Credit: BarkBox / Twitter)

BarkBox responds after BTS member wears dog toys on his shoulder

The PR Week: 12.9.21 Lori Teranishi, iQ 360

The PR Week: 12.9.21 Lori Teranishi, iQ 360

Google’s Year in Search shows people looked to heal in 2021

Google’s Year in Search shows people looked to heal in 2021

Eric Dash

Former NYT reporter and comms adviser Eric Dash joins ProShares as comms head

Shutterstock and the American Society on Aging launch a creator grant

Shutterstock and the American Society on Aging launch a creator grant

Dow Jones names Jennifer Thurman chief communications officer

Dow Jones names Jennifer Thurman chief communications officer

Verywell Mind issues mental health 'state of the union' report

Verywell Mind issues mental health 'state of the union' report

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: The vaccination campaign, one year later

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: The vaccination campaign, one year later

Toups joined H+K after a long career at ICF Next.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies names Grant Toups first global chief technology officer