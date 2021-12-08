The PR Week: 12.9.21 Lori Teranishi, iQ 360

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Lori Teranishi, founder and CEO, iQ 360.

Podcast topics:

- Teranishi talks about the PR scene in Hawaii, the branding around and misconceptions of Hawaii regarding tourism, business and culture, the resurgence of indigenous Hawaiian culture and more;

- Recognizing this year’s class of six influential inductees into PRWeek’s Hall of Fame, which comprised General Mills’ Jano Cabrera, Golin’s Fred Cook, Joe Evangelisti from JPMorgan Chase, Flowers Communications’ Michelle Flowers Welch, HP’s Karen Kahn and Zeno’s Barby Siegel;

- On this year’s list of Best Places to Work agencies and teams, plus breaking down notable insights and trends gathered from their employees’ survey responses;

- Discussing Publicis Group’s newly announced work abroad program that gives all its employees the option to work in any of the countries where the holding company maintains an office for up to six weeks per year;

- This week’s notable people moves, including Geoff Morrell’s move from BP to Disney to replace Zenia Mucha and Real Chemistry’s new CEO as founder Jim Weiss moves upstairs;

- How members of the K-pop supergroup BTS racked up millions upon millions of collective followers within days of setting up individual Instagram accounts.