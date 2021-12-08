Former NYT reporter and comms adviser Eric Dash joins ProShares as comms head

BETHESDA, MD: ProShares, the provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), has hired Eric Dash for its newly created role of chief content and communications officer.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, and in New York City, Dash joined the company in mid-November. Reporting to CEO Michael Sapir, he is responsible for internal and external communications and strengthening the company’s brand and policy affairs.

Dash was not immediately available for comment.

Previously, Dash spent seven years running Golden Triangle Strategies, his own strategic comms and marketing consultancy. With his firm, he advised and provided editorial and visual content for financial services, asset management and tech firms, financial leaders and policy organizations, according to a ProShares statement.

Before that, Dash worked in the U.S. Treasury Department, as a senior adviser of policy and communications.

From January 2004 to January 2012, Dash was a staff reporter at The New York Times. In this role, he covered the banking industry during the 2008 financial crisis. He has also written for BusinessWeek and Fortune magazine.

In October, ProShares launched the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF, traded on the Nasdaq as BITO. It allows investors to use brokerage accounts to incorporate bitcoin into their portfolios. In July, ProShares’ affiliate company ProFunds introduced the first U.S. bitcoin-linked mutual fund.

The company noted that ProShares ETFs and its affiliates manage $75 billion in assets.