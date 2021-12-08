Dow Jones names Jennifer Thurman chief communications officer

NEW YORK: Dow Jones has named Jennifer Thurman as its chief communications officer, based in New York City.

She started in the position on November 15, reporting to Almar Latour, Dow Jones CEO and publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Thurman’s responsibilities include managing corporate communications for all brands, internally and externally, and supporting and building the company’s reputation in journalism, information and data, according to a memo from Latour to staff.

Thurman previously ran a leadership and executive training business, called Jen Thurman Coaching, a role in which she served as a strategic communications consultant for Dow Jones.

From 2015 to 2018, Thurman worked as senior director of surgical communications at medical device company Medtronic. Previously, she was VP of comms for ProBuild, a national building supply company.

Thurman did not respond to requests for comment.

She has succeeded Matthew Hutchison, who was Dow Jones CCO from May to September. He had served as CCO at Forbes, partner at FleishmanHillard and held executive and management comms roles at CBS Interactive, Dell, MTV Networks, Sony Electronics and Apple.

Dow Jones is owned by News Corp. Its publications include the WSJ, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Financial News and Private Equity News. For News Corp’s fiscal Q1 2022, which ended on September 30, Dow Jones posted revenue of $444 million, representing a 15% increase from the prior year.