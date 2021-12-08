Verywell Mind issues mental health 'state of the union' report

One issue that stood out to Morin was the “great resignation,” a rise in people quitting their jobs during the second year of the pandemic.

“During the first year of the pandemic, a lot of people liked working from home. But this year we heard people saying they were struggling,” Morin explained. “They’re dealing with all these different workplace scenarios that we’ve never dealt with before.”

Along with work-from-home burnout, the report found considerable strain in relationships during the extended pandemic period. They also appeared more concerned about finances than COVID-19, Morin noted.

In addition, the health and wellness website has been monitoring an issue Morin expects to be top-of-mind long after the pandemic ends: the climate crisis.

“I was getting a lot of requests for interviews about climate anxiety, about the effect the pandemic had on the climate and about what’s going to happen when everything goes back to normal,” Morin said.

Beyond people seeking out therapy for the first time, other solutions presented themselves. For example, more people are becoming open-minded to non-traditional treatments, like psychedelics and ketamine.

“People really want to know about this. If they don’t want to take antidepressants, ‘Can I try ketamine? Is this stuff legal?’ Et cetera,” Morin explained.

Morin believes an increased spotlight on mental health in conversations with celebrities, athletes and other high-profile individuals has led to a greater sense of empathy around these issues. Healthcare communicators who aim to connect with patients in the behavioral health sphere should take note.

“We started putting more information like that on our site, saying that everyone struggles with mental health, including all these athletes with great discipline,” Morin said. “We’re much more compassionate this year, in that nobody’s immune to depression and anxiety.

“We’re also realizing we can be proactive about managing our mental health. We don’t have to wait until we’re sick,” she continued. “Instead, we can all take steps every single day to manage our mental health similarly to how we manage our physical health.”

