News

Hill+Knowlton Strategies names Grant Toups first global chief technology officer

Toups joins the firm from ICF Next, where he spent 15 years, most recently as managing partner and division president.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Toups joined H+K after a long career at ICF Next.
Toups joined H+K after a long career at ICF Next.

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Grant Toups as its first global chief technology officer.

Toups will spearhead H+K’s technology and intelligence strategy, building on the firm's technology-based offerings and improving its use of data science and analytics for clients and employee growth and experience.

He will report to global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join Hill+Knowlton’s global leadership council. In a statement, DeSalva called Toups a “recognized leader ion comms tech.”

Toups has joined H+K from ICF Next where he spent eight years in leadership roles, including managing partner, division president and chief client officer. He joined PulsePoint Group, which is now ICF Next, as its first employee and spent 12 years working his way through the ranks building their organizational optimization and transformation practice until he was president and managing partner.  

Toups was also a 2021 PRWeek Dashboard 25 honoree

This summer, H+K made another C-suite appointment, naming Laurie Rosenfield as global chief people officer. 

H+K’s global revenue was flat in 2020 at $366 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

