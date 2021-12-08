Hill+Knowlton Strategies names Grant Toups first global chief technology officer

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Grant Toups as its first global chief technology officer.

Toups will spearhead H+K’s technology and intelligence strategy, building on the firm's technology-based offerings and improving its use of data science and analytics for clients and employee growth and experience.

He will report to global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join Hill+Knowlton’s global leadership council. In a statement, DeSalva called Toups a “recognized leader ion comms tech.”

Toups has joined H+K from ICF Next where he spent eight years in leadership roles, including managing partner, division president and chief client officer. He joined PulsePoint Group, which is now ICF Next, as its first employee and spent 12 years working his way through the ranks building their organizational optimization and transformation practice until he was president and managing partner.

Toups was also a 2021 PRWeek Dashboard 25 honoree.

This summer, H+K made another C-suite appointment, naming Laurie Rosenfield as global chief people officer.

H+K’s global revenue was flat in 2020 at $366 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.