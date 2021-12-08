AkzoNobel appoints agency on a retained basis

Cirkle will deliver large-scale consumer activations to support key brand initiatives as well as proactive and reactive news generation and content creation to drive engagement for AkzoNobel’s brands, which include Dulux and Hammerite.

It will also help drive advocacy and footfall into the multinational’s Dulux Decorator Centres and retail partners, joining AkzoNobel’s incumbent creative agencies BBH and Redwood BBDO, and media agencies MediaCom and Mediahub.

Ruth Kieran, chief executive of Cirkle said: “After the last 18 months, no one can be in any doubt about the importance of our home environment and the impact of the places where we spend our time.

“It has been a joy to witness the creativity and passion that the AkzoNobel team have for their brands, and we can’t wait to begin working together in order to inspire consumers and professionals alike.”

Karen Wilkinson, marketing director, decorative paints, UK and Ireland, at AkzoNobel, said: “Through the pitch process, the Cirkle team impressed us with their strategic thinking, creativity and deep understanding of our audiences – and, most importantly, their absolute passion for our business.”

In October automotive retailer Pendragon appointed Cirkle to provide strategic direction, internal and internal comms, while the agency was hired by Heineken last month, taking over the account from Stir.