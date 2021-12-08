Movers & Shakers: Red Havas, PRecious Comms, and more

Red Havas has appointed Lawrence Muskitta to head its newly created public affairs offering. As head of public affairs, Muskitta will lead a unit that spans government relations, stakeholder engagement, patient/consumer advocacy, public behaviour change campaigns, policy monitoring and intelligence gathering, crisis management and strategic partnerships. He joins from Facebook, where he spent the past year as Public Policy manager, Stakeholder Engagement EU Affairs, based in Brussels.

In other Red Havas news, Havas Ortega has appointed Mel Panabi as new business director of the agency’s PR, social and experiential agency Red Havas. Panabi has more than 25 years of experience in public relations, corporate communication, stakeholder relations, crisis management, political communications, and marketing.

Vero, a Southeast Asia-focused communications consultancy, hired Thach Quang Nguyen as data intelligence unit lead. He will be responsible for boosting data performance capabilities across the region. Prior to joining Vero, Nguyen worked as a market and consumer insight analyst at Unilever. The comoany also appointed Catherine Napalai Faulder as storytelling director.

PRecious Communications appointed Daniel Tan as associate director for PRecious Sparks, practice that supports and advises startups, appointed John Paul Palileo as creative director, and named Georg Ackermann as its new content lead, helming a newly formed content-marketing team. Tan, a former journalist, has led both in-market and regional integrated communications initiatives, and has previously served as the publicist for the UFC. Palileo has experience with clients including Unilever, WSG, Changi group, OCBC, Chevrolet, FedEx, Visa and WWF. Ackermann, most recently managing editor with KrASIA, has worked nearly two decades with leading media organisations in Europe and Asia, including Dow Jones.