Sling & Stone opens first SEA office in Singapore

Sling & Stone, the PR agency acquired by VCCP in September 2021 for $40 million, has opened its first southeast Asia office in Singapore. This follows the Australia-based agency's expansion into New Zealand (2017) and the US (2018).

The agency reported that it already supports some SaaS (software as a service) and startup tech clients across Singapore and APAC. The addition of a team in Singapore will now help the agency's clients access local experts, it said. The new new team in Singapore includes Rajiv Menon, associate director, who joins from PRecious Communications, where he led the agency’s technology practice, and Ishina Sakhrani, account manager, who also previously worked with PRecious.

Sling & Stone Singapore will be co-located with VCCP Singapore.

Vuki Vujasinovic, founder and CEO of Sling & Stone, said the firm's Singapore office would focus on startups in the region looking to globalise their businesses as well as multinationals looking to expand into Southeast Asia. "I’ve long admired the entrepreneurial spirit of Singaporean founders and startups," he said. "From the moment I first visited many years ago, I knew we had to have a Sling & Stone presence here one day."

Menon, Sling & Stone's associate director in Singapore, stated that the city-state's "innovation ecosystem" is maturing fast and now needs "specialised integrated communications support," which his agency could provide. "Our specialisation in unearthing and sharing compelling stories for the world’s most ambitious startups, scaleups and global tech brands makes us the perfect communications partner to support one of the fastest-growing innovation regions in the world," he claimed.