Finn Partners acquires Irish independent agency 360

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired Irish integrated communications firm 360, adding to its EMEA footprint.

360's team of 17 works with domestic and international clients in industries including technology, food and beverage, financial services, manufacturing and health.

Dan Pender, founder of 360, will become managing partner of 360 and will report to Chantal Bowman-Boyles, Finn Partners’ managing partner of EMEA. Pender will collaborate with the existing Finn Partners public affairs team to further strengthen its public affairs capabilities in the EU.

360 will keep its name for the first few years, operating as 360, a Finn Partners company. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition evolved out of a collaboration over the past year between Finn Partners' EMEA offices and 360 on the IDA Ireland client account.

"Over the past six or eight months, [Pender] has met with lots of senior people from Finn Partners, and we could see the potential of doing a lot more together if we worked more closely together than before," said Peter Finn, Finn Partners’ founding partner.

Finn also said he was drawn to 360's creative service offering and its strong presence in both technology and health, which are Finn Partners’ two largest practice areas.

For 360, Finn Partners offers an opportunity to expand its decade-long operations that blended traditional and modern approaches to communications, Pender said.

"There's a real capability for us now to further deepen what we do here in and out of Ireland with the collective depth of capabilities that comes from being one of now 25 offices globally," he said.

The acquisition is another step in bolstering Finn Partners' EMEA services to match service offerings in the U.S, said Bowman-Boyles.

"What I really liked about 360 was the fact that they have experience across the spectrum of clients from corporate to consumer, health, tech, public affairs work and digital marketing," she said. "So I know we can rely on [Pender’s] team to have both the relevant experience and the capability to do the work for any global client that would want to engage with Finn Partners."

Finn Partners has been on an acquisition spree this fall, snapping up U.K.-based healthcare-focused comms consultancy InHealth Communications in October and buying Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group and boutique travel and hospitality agency Hawkins International PR in November.

Pharmacy Podcast Network also joined Finn Partners in November.

Finn Partners’ global revenue dipped 9% last year to $108.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.