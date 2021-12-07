PRWeek UK launches search for 30 Under 30 2022

Click here for the 30 Under 30 entry kit and to access more details about the scheme.

From today, PR or public affairs professionals aged under 30 on 30 July 2022, working either in-house or agency-side, can be nominated for inclusion in the prestigious main list.

The 30 Under 30 list recognises those with the greatest potential to become industry leaders of the future – and those who have achieved greatness already.

PRWeek has again included a separate category to recognise true Newcomers to the sector. This is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than three years but have already shown signs of a promising career ahead.

For the first time, there is an additional Newcomer category for PR professionals aged 30 and over.

Successful applicants for all categories will be asked to complete a short questionnaire about themselves and provide a photograph for a special feature next year.

Nominations will be judged by an esteemed panel of independent industry judges.

The 'early bird' entry deadline is Thursday 3 February, with a standard deadline of 3 March.

Click here for more details and to access the entry kit.

