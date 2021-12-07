Wilkinson Sword owner appoints agency for social media brief

Clarion Communications won the Edgewell Personal Care brief, which comes with a six-figure budget, following a referral from a previous client.

Clarion will create content and creative campaign platforms for the company’s Wilkinson Sword and Intuition grooming brands, as well as leading on a social and influencer brief for skincare brand Hawaiian Tropic.

Amanda Meyrick, chief executive of Clarion Communications, said: “We really enjoyed the creative challenges posed by the social briefs for these renowned brands – it’s going to be a fun and busy 2022. We’re looking forward to bringing our ideas to life through disruptive and engaging activities.”

James Gray, head of marketing and category development at Edgewell, said: “We are excited about elevating our social media presence and content strategy in the UK across our hero brands and disrupting the status quo.”

Last month, international spirits business Quintessential Brands appointed Clarion as its UK trade media relations agency to increase visibility of the company and its brands, which include Bloom, Opihr, Greenall’s and Dubliner Irish whiskey.