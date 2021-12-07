Dentons Global Advisors appoints five partners from Teneo, Kekst CNC and FTI

Jonathon Brill, a former partner at FTI Consulting, Harald Kinzler, a former partner at Kekst CNC, and Jennifer Walmsley, a former managing director at Teneo, will join Dentons Global Advisors’ London office as part of its senior regional team.

They are joined by James Melville-Ross, also a former senior managing director at FTI, and all four will report to Deborah Scott, DGA’s head of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agency said Brill will deepen its expertise and play a key role in developing strategic partnerships across its business lines, while Kinzler will help its clients engage with the investment community.

Walmsley will lead the firm’s ESG offering. She will help clients integrate these considerations into how they operate as well as build stakeholder confidence in the sustainability of their business.

Melville-Ross will lead DGA’s efforts to foster an inclusive culture and positive workplace environment and will also focus on crisis and issues management.

She said: “I’m so excited by the opportunity to build a firm with sustainability at the core of its offering and ethos. I look forward to working closely with an outstanding team of colleagues to ensure senior management teams and boards are armed with the expert advice they need to navigate this new reality.”

US hire

In the US, Kimberly Kriger has joined the senior team in New York led by Adam Cubbage, head of New York. Kriger will use her expertise in corporate transformations, activism, international M&A, restructurings and litigation communications, and help the firm integrate sustainability and ESG strategy into these offerings.

Edward Reilly, chief executive of Dentons Global Advisors, said: “I look forward to collaborating with them as we continue to help clients achieve their business and growth goals, preserve and create value for their stakeholders, and shape their distinct roles in this new era of corporate responsibility and sustainable capitalism.”

In July, DGA announced that it had acquired public affairs agency Interel for an undisclosed sum.