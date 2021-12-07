MC2 appoints Saatchi as managing director

As managing director of MC2 Jonny Saatchi will oversee a 40-strong team responsible for attracting and developing talent, winning new business and growing existing clients.

The agency said that, since joining the agency as a graduate in 2012, Saatchi had been responsible for some of MC2’s most complex clients and had led on operations as well as new product development.

He said: “I am incredibly proud to take on this role. MC2 gave me the chance to really develop and I am committed to ensuring everyone in this business gets the same opportunities I did, while bringing in talent that matches the brilliance we have here already.”

Recent wins for the agency include fintech companies Total Processing and BankiFi, multichannel ecommerce business Tactus Group, housing developer Northstone and the government-backed British Business Bank.

Mike Perls, chair and founder of MC2, who was recognised in the Queen’s 2019 Birthday honours list for services to Manchester, said: “We have always understood the importance of creating the conditions that allow brilliant people to develop at pace. Jonny’s development into a leader and a strategic thinker that can drive our business forward is a testament to that.”

In February the agency made the move to 100 per cent employee ownership. Saatchi said there was “no greater acknowledgment of the talent and dedication” of the company’s people and that there was a “real buzz” about the move.