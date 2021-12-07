Financial Times global comms chief joins Google in comms and public affairs role

Kristina Eriksson will lead Google's internal UK comms and “EMEA-wide hybrid-working comms”, she said on social media.

Eriksson was most recently global comms director at the Financial Times. She worked for the media group for the past 15 years, having joined as a comms assistant in 2006.

Writing about her new appointment, Eriksson said: “I am very excited to be joining Google's communications team to lead internal UK comms and EMEA-wide hybrid-working comms. It is a hugely talented, fun and energetic team covering a large waterfront.”

Earlier this year Google hired Jennifer Ogunleye, former PR lead for TMT, transport, fraud and sports advisory at KPMG, to lead its b2b communications function with a focus on Google Search and YouTube advertising.

In April, the FT hired former Qatar Airways head of comms Sophie Knight as global comms director on a 12-month contract to cover for Eriksson during her maternity leave.

Reporting to chief marketing and communications officer Finola McDonnell, Knight leads the FT’s internal and external comms teams in London, New York and Hong Kong, comprising 10 press officers and regional comms leaders.