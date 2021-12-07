On the Beach hires agency to lead UK summer 2022 campaign

On the Beach called the pitch for a new PR firm in November after splitting from its creative shop, Uncommon, in August. The summer 2022 campaign comes after the company opted out of selling summer holidays this year due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director at pitch-winning agency Quiet Storm, said: “It’s great to work with a brand team that is so creatively ambitious and wants to do work that connects deeply with real people. We’re really proud of the campaign, which builds on a unique consumer insight for the category.”

Overseeing the campaign is Zoe Harris, On the Beach chief marketing and customer officer, who joined the company in November 2020 from comparison site GoCompare.

Harris said: “Quiet Storm’s campaign beautifully brings to life how our customers feel when they go on their beach holiday and – with everything crossed – after a couple of years without one, getting away again next year is going to be even more special.”

In May, On the Beach marketing director Steve Seddon made a dramatic change to the company’s marketing strategy, urging consumers not to spend money with the group by booking holidays for July and August.

He said at the time: “After deciding to pause sales to build consumer confidence, everyone at On the Beach is excited about the next chapter.”