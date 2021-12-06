News

BTS band members join Instagram: Here are their first posts

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

BTS at this year's iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
BTS at this year's iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

K-pop phenomenon BTS’ band members are already breaking records on Instagram.

After quietly launching their own individual Instagram accounts between Sunday and Monday, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga and RM are attracting 13 to 14 million followers each.

Band member V has attracted the most followers (14.8 million), breaking actress Angelina Jolie's record as the “fastest person to reach 1 million and 10 million followers" on Instagram and beat singer Billie Eilish's record to become "the fastest celebrity to reach 1 million likes" in just four minutes.

Guinness World Records tweeted a joke about the band members joining Instagram on Monday.

The BTS members joined Instagram as they take an “official extended period of rest,” the band’s music company Big Hit Music announced Sunday night. “They will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans,” Big Hit said.

Aside from Suga (@agustd, 13.4 million followers), who has not posted yet, here are the first posts from each band member:

V (@thv, 14.8 million followers)

Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, 14.2 million followers)

RM (@rkive, 13.4 million followers)

Jin (@jin, 13.6 million followers)

J-Hope (@uarmyhope, 13.3 million followers)

