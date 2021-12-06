Culturally, economically, and socially diverse, Latin America is a region in which its nuances and differences are imposed on the homogeneity that its name would seem to imply. As such, this region does not exist; rather, it is made up of a diverse group of nations separated by size, language, population, customs, and socioeconomic status.
On the one hand there is Brazil, a subcontinent in its own right, where Spanish is hardly spoken; on the other is Mexico, the largest Spanish-speaking country in the world. Between these two giants are a series of medium-sized nations, like Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru, as well as a constellation of smaller countries, such as those of Central America.
One can think that Latin America is a homogeneous area, especially when looking at it from the United States. However, if observed in more detail, one thing becomes clear to any company that seeks to develop its communications and marketing campaigns in the region: it needs to take these variables into account.
Elements to consider
When hiring a communications agency for Latin America, it is important that it has local operations in each of the countries and that it can understand -among other points- the idiosyncrasies of the territories. Also, that it knows the local media and journalists (who, obviously, do not speak the same language and do not have the same interests or skills when covering certain topics).
Transforming communications
One of the greatest challenges for communicators lies in the crisis marked in the mass media (especially in written outlets). Not only are there fewer journalists in the newsrooms, but also fewer newspapers and magazines in circulation; which means that reaching reporters or editors with a message is significantly more difficult than in the United States.
This makes it evident that a large part of the media market in Latin America has been reduced rapidly. For example, there are newsrooms of highly important newspapers that have decreased in size by as much as 40% in the last five years. This requires the use of different tactics and strategies to reach key audiences with the right messages.
Thus, when looking for a communications agency for your company, brand, or project in Latin America, you must outline a firm that simplifies processes and helps you meet -with the help of experts- the demands of the local market.
You must also consider other points, such as:
• That the agency serves as a single interlocutor who not only speaks all the languages of the area, but also coordinates all the work.
• That it has local operations in key cities.
• That it has a profound understanding of the market, idiosyncrasies, and operations of the local media and journalists.
• That it invoices (if necessary) at a single point.
• That it makes bilingual executives available to you.
