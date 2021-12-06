Resources

Geoff Morrell joins Disney as chief corporate affairs officer and senior EVP.

Disney picks Geoff Morrell to lead communications

PublicRelay CEO Eric Koefoot.

PublicRelay expands social media brand analysis to Twitter

The 360 team.

Finn Partners acquires Irish independent agency 360

The campaign includes t shirts leaning into patriotic imagery.

How one Atlanta creative shop is trying to win over vaccine skeptics

Big names celebrate Hall of Fame 2021 honorees

Longtime brand partner Shaq is helping Icy Hot make a comeback. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Shaq and Icy Hot play and stream for community hoops

#BestOfTweets: Twitter unveils the most popular brand tweet of 2021

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Edelman names Brent Nelsen global chief innovation and strategy officer

Best Places to Work 2021 honorees

