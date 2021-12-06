Lexington appoints Edelman’s purpose chief as head of responsible business

In his new position at Lexington, Andrew Wilson will oversee responsible business practice and provide strategic advice to the firm’s clients on corporate responsibility, sustainability, ESG and business purpose.

He leads a core team of five and will work with other teams across the integrated agency.

Wilson will work with Mary Creagh, who became chair of Lexington’s responsible business practice in 2020; both will report to Lexington managing director Emily Cook.

Wilson brings almost three decades of sustainability experience to the role

Earlier in his career, he was director of research at international business school Ashridge, where he set up the Centre for Business and Society.

Commenting on his new role, Wilson said: “It has never been more important for businesses to take action on social and environmental challenges… It is an exciting time to be joining a team that has been going from strength to strength.”

Cook said: “We are thrilled to have Andrew join us as we continue to invest in our expanding responsible business offering. This is a fantastic hire that will build on the amazing growth and success of the practice, and Andrew’s first-class ESG experience will be a great asset as we continue to support our clients at such a crucial time.”