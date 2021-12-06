Former Disney and Netflix comms director joins crypto firm Bitstamp

In her new role Cecile Fouques Duparc will work to broaden Bitstamp's customer base and will be responsible for driving the crypto-currency exchange’s external communication and social strategy.

She brings 20 years’ experience to her new position, having previously held director of comms and head of media positions at leading entertainment companies, including Interactive Media, Disney France.

Barbara Daliri, chief growth officer at Bitstamp, said: “It's critical for Bitstamp that we have a clear voice in the market to drive both education and transparency in the world of crypto. We also want to make sure that we are in a consistent dialogue with our customers, which is why engaging with our users on social platforms is important for us.

“In this context, Cecile's strong experience in communications will be crucial as the demand for Bitstamp's services continues to grow."

Duparc said: “Simplicity and accessibility are the key drivers of success, to build a strong relationship with current and future customers. I will lead my activities towards these principles.”