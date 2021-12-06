Stripe announces raft of board and leadership promotions

Stripe said the promotions, across its Edinburgh and London offices, serve to strengthen its board and senior leadership team.

Planning director Gemma Bell, who has been with the business since the first year of trading in 2006, has joined the Stripe group board.

Juliet Simpson, chief executive and founder of Stripe Communications, said: “Over the last 14 years Gemma has played a key role in the success of Stripe, not only developing award-winning campaigns for clients but in supporting the strategic direction and growth of the business. We look forward to welcoming her to the board.”

Former head of finance Gary Coventry Coyle has also been promoted and will join Bell on the board as finance director.

Shaun Bell, Kirsty Grierson and Emily Puddephatt in Edinburgh and Andrew Boocock in London, all previously group account directors, have also been promoted and will step into new associate director roles.

Simpson said: “Our new associate directors have all been with us between six and 10 years and nothing makes me prouder than recognising their individual talent, passion and commitment.

“We have always been a growth-orientated business and our strengthened senior leadership team will allow us to deliver on our ambitious plans for 2022, ultimately creating more opportunities for people to thrive and fulfill their true potential.”

Stripe’s clients include NatWest, Irn Bru and Pizza Express. Last year, ScottishPower retained Stripe Communications as its comms agency, following a competitive pitch.