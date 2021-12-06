News

Five campaigns we liked in November: your winner revealed

Find out the winner from PRWeek's selection of the best PR and comms campaigns in November – with more than 2,500 votes submitted.

by Andrew McCorkell / Added 1 hour ago

An exciting Five Campaigns we liked in November contest was eventually won by Promote Iceland's ‘Icelandverse’, with more than half the votes (53 per cent) for a spoof of the new name for Facebook.

The British Airways and Virgin Atlantic co-ordinated lift-off for the return of transatlantic flights came second with 31 per cent of the vote for its marking of the return of flights between the UK and US.

Promote Iceland, 'Icelandverse'

The hilarious takedown of the recent 'Metaverse' video for Facebook's name-change reveals a Mark Zuckerberg-type character explaining the joys of visiting the 'Icelandverse', using deadpan delivery to riff on the original.

It turns our 'Icelandverse' a tangible, real-life place where people can have memorable experiences. The video went viral and even provoked a response from the Facebook founder.

M&C Saatchi Group was behind the campaign.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, co-ordinated lift-off for the return of transatlantic flights

A brilliantly executed campaign that received widespread publicity marked the return of flights to and from the US.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic planes took off simultaneously at Heathrow on parallel runways – the first transatlantic flights since the COVID-19 travel ban was enforced in March 2020. The visual spectacle publicised an important turning point for the beleaguered aviation industry.

