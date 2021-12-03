Skanska USA names Marino AOR for New York/New Jersey metro

NEW YORK: After an RFP, Marino PR won Skanska U.S.A.’s AOR account for the New York and New Jersey metro region.

The one-year contract began on November 1. Marino is working closely with regional executives from the company’s building construction and civil infrastructure business units and in-house comms team to develop strategic communications that target clients, prospects, the media and the public at large.

The comms program will highlight Skanska’s values, including its commitment to safety, sustainability, DEI, innovation and community investment, according to a Marino spokesperson.

The account is led by Chris Santarelli, VP in the agency’s real estate and property innovation practice, which is headed by SVP Nick Derasmo and SVP Elizabeth Latino. Marino’s Skanska team includes staff from its New York and Los Angeles offices.

A Skanska representative was not immediately available for comment.

Founded in 1993, Marino is led by CEO Frank Marino and his son, president John Marino. The firm is based in New York and has an office in Los Angeles.

John Marino said the agency is looking forward to working with Skanska in creating “a comprehensive communications program that will help them achieve their business objectives in the New York and New Jersey metro region.”

Over the last five years, Marino has developed a specialty focus on supporting property technology and financial technology companies including Dealpath, BetterNOI, Doorsey, Pronto Housing and Stake. Its client list has included McDonald’s, Walmart, Home Depot and One World Trade Center, as well as real estate developers and trade associations.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Skanska is one of the world’s largest construction and development companies. Its recent projects include redeveloping LaGuardia Airport’s central terminal B and the James A. Farley building at Moynihan Train Hall, both in New York City, as well as rehabilitating the George Washington Bridge.

In Q3, Skanska reported revenue of SEK 33.4 billion ($3.7 billion), representing a 12% decrease from the previous year.