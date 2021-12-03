News

NFT marketplace Rarible debuts first ad campaign

The campaign includes an anthem video and commits to creating an inclusive and sustainable NFT community.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 1 hour ago

That's the message of Rarible's first campaign.
NFT marketplace Rarible launched its first ad campaign on Tuesday as enthusiasm for digital tokens heats up. 

The platform, which has partnered with brands and celebrities including Twitter, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Lindsay Lohan and French Montana in the past, launched the campaign at NFT BZL, the crypto community’s version of Art Basel in Miami. 

Supported by creative agency Bonfire Labs and PR firm Wachsman, the campaign, called Anything is Possible, All Are Welcome' features an anthem video establishing who Rarible is, what it does and why it does it. 

Rarible commits to building an inclusive and sustainable community and digital universe. To do that, it is partnering with blockchain company Tezos to reduce energy consumption when minting NFTs. 

Rarible has also partnered with carbon removal marketplace Nori to cover the cost of carbon removal for any NFT minted on its platform through Sunday. And it will support the launch of the Women Rise 10K NFT collection to celebrate women and diversity in the NFT space. 

The initiatives will be promoted during Art Basel in Miami next week.

“The NFT space is absolutely exploding and we are already seeing massive inroads with NFTs in gaming,” said Christina Thelin, VP and head of marketing, in an email. “Our goal is to be at the intersection of culture and innovation from an NFT standpoint and be the home of conversation and activity for these communities.”

The campaign, which will run across paid media as well as Rarible’s owned and earned channels, aims to increase awareness for the brand and differentiate it from the many competitive NFT marketplaces popping up, Thelin added. 

“Rarible strives to be the most inclusive, open, and trusted NFT community that offers a trusted, multi-chain platform for value creation to take place,” she said. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

