Financial Times announces four appointments

On the editorial side, Stephen Bush, political editor of the New Statesman, will join the Financial Times in the new year as a weekly staff columnist, associate editor and newsletter writer.

Roula Khalaf, editor of the FT, said: “Stephen is one of the most exciting and original voices in British journalism today and I am delighted that he has decided to join the FT next year.”

Meanwhile, Rosie Carr has been appointed editor of Investors’ Chronicle, having previously been its deputy editor.

Commercial team

Nick Fallon, whose commercial experience includes The Economist and Oxford University, has joined the FT as managing director for b2b and will report directly to chief commercial officer Jon Slade.

Meanwhile, Carola York, who most recently worked at marketing agency Jellyfish, has been hired as managing director to lead the European business of FT Specialist, which encompasses 15 brands, including The Banker and Investors’ Chronicle.

She will report directly to Matt Fottrell, US vice-president of the FT and managing director of FT Specialist.

The media group said the appointments followed a successful year of continued subscriber growth and strong financial performance.

Fottrell said: “I'm excited that Rosie can now deploy her experience and know-how to enhance Investors’ Chronicle’s stellar performance.

“Carola has a rich publishing background, and she will add a huge amount of value to our European portfolio and to the excellent European management team. We’re excited to have Carola lead some of our largest products and brands, and also launch new products for new audiences.”