PRCA names Grayling global chief executive as vice-chair

Sarah Scholefield brings her experience working with corporate entities, multinational corporations and global consumer brands to the role of vice-chair of the PRCA.

After joining Grayling in 2014 to lead the strategic direction, co-ordination, corporate and crisis work for PayPal globally, she was later promoted to become the agency's UK chief executive.

In September 2020, Scholefield’s role was extended to oversee the Grayling business globally.

Francis Ingham, director-general of the PRCA, said: “Sarah’s professional achievements speak for themselves. She is one of the most highly regarded leaders in our industry and has earned the respect of PR and communications practitioners around the world.

“She has been a tremendous asset to our Board and I look forward to the PRCA benefitting from her exceptional leadership in the months and years ahead.”

Scholefield said: “I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the industry to ensure we provide the support they need as we continue to face a rapidly evolving world, and to help drive the PRCA’s ambition to be a more global organisation, delivering on its reputation as the world’s largest and most influential professional PR body.”

When Friend took over as chair from FleishmanHillard UK chief executive Jim Donaldson last year, she told PRWeek: “We have a key role in advising businesses to understand their purpose and contribution to society and the environment.”