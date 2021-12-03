Florida Department of Citrus appoints agency to expand UK presence

Spider adds the Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC) – an executive agency of the Florida government that oversees the marketing, research and regulation of the Florida citrus industry – to its roster of food and drink clients, which includes Peperami, Itsu and Merchant Gourmet.

Spider will help develop and run the social media strategy for Florida Grapefruit UK, with a particular focus between January and March, to help establish the brand in the UK market.

Katie Bruce, FDOC international marketing manager, said: “From the onset, the team at Spider made me and the rest of the Florida Grapefruit team feel at ease and confident in their abilities.

“Their proposal aligned with our objectives and demonstrated their creativity that is supported by an extensive experience in developing and running communications and social media campaigns for UK commodity groups.”

In October, Spider won the account for burger restaurant chain Byron's social media, influencer, consumer and trade public relations to help kickstart the business’ regrowth.