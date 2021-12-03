Pitch update: Metro Bank, Beefeater Gin, ManpowerGroup and more

Metro Bank has appointed two new agencies, Cow and Launch PR, to its agency roster on a project basis.

ManpowerGroup has hired Red Havas as its agency of record following a competitive pitch. The agency will build the staffing company's profile in the UK.

Quorn has appointed Evergreen PR to promote the health and environmental benefits of its products, following a competitive pitch.

Definition has been named as the official media relations agency for Dry January 2022, supporting Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind the behavioural change campaign.

Digital Horizon has hired Boldspace to build its UK and EU profile.

Beefeater Gin has appointed Instinct to drive consumer coverage for the brand into 2022 and work on its creative platform.

Employee benefits provider Unum UK has appointed integrated communications agency SEC Newgate to raise its profile in the UK.

Foodspring, the Berlin-based nutrition brand, has announced that it has hired Fittest PR to manage all its UK PR activity.

Earthly has appointed task force agency Wilful to a new media relations and content brief.