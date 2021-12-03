Movers and Shakers: TikTok, Transport for London, Franses and more

Giles Derrington has left Deliveroo, where he was head of public affairs, to join TikTok as senior public policy and government relations manager.

Transport for London director of news Matt Brown has joined the board of media regulator IPSO.

R. Agency has hired former Frank UK director Laura Jones as managing director – a new role at the firm.

Sophie Mitchell has joined Franses as PR director. She was formerly PR manager at Condé Nast and before that worked for MSL, Teneo and Burson-Marsteller, specialising in corporate and consumer.

Onyx Health has appointed Lindsay Gill as head of content and Benjamin Park as chief storyteller amid strong growth

Morrison Media has made three key hires and two promotions. Stan Arnaud joins as the company’s first North of Scotland director, Victoria Mitchell joins as account director and Eachainn Miller joins as an account executive.

Dentsu International has recruited Alex Hesz to the new post of global chief strategy officer. He previously held the same role at DDB.