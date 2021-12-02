TikTok users find Kyle Scheele’s Kum & Go stunt apology insincere. What should he do next?

It seems that TikTok star Kyle Scheele’s video apology this week for not being honest about how Kum & Go’s Kyle Scheele Meale campaign came about is not enough for some social media users.
In a viral TikTok video posted by Scheele earlier this month, he makes it look like he created a massive cutout of himself advertising a fake “Kyle Scheele Meal” and placed it in a local Kum & Go store, without the store being in on the gag. The prank eventually led to the creation of a real Kyle Scheele Meale sold by the chain. However, Kum & Go told PRWeek that the convenience store was in on it all along.
Once the truth came out, Scheele admitted “he messed up.” But his apology video is getting a barrage of negative comments, such as, “This video has ‘sorry, not sorry’ energy,” and, “You sold that stunt as more genuine than this apology.”
What should Scheele’s next move be?
