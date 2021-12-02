Internal comms platform Staffbase acquires Valo Solutions

CHEMNITZ, GERMANY: Internal communications platform Staffbase has acquired Valo Solutions, an intranet and workplace service provider for Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams.

The deal will create the world's largest internal communications company, the companies said in a statement.

Staffbase and Valo users will continue to have access to their existing provider and will, in time, be able to use an integrated multichannel internal communications platform. This integration will take place under the Staffbase brand.

The combined platform aims to support employee communications teams that work within the Microsoft 365 environment. It will offer an employee communication and engagement platform that includes features from content creation to sharing, design and measurement. It will touch on aspects of internal comms including intranets, SharePoint, Teams, employee apps, email and digital signage.

Combined, the two companies reach more than 5 million users.