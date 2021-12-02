News

Internal comms platform Staffbase acquires Valo Solutions

The combined platform aims to support employee communications teams that work within the Microsoft 365 environment.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

Internal comms platform Staffbase acquires Valo Solutions

CHEMNITZ, GERMANY: Internal communications platform Staffbase has acquired Valo Solutions, an intranet and workplace service provider for Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams.

The deal will create the world's largest internal communications company, the companies said in a statement.

Staffbase and Valo users will continue to have access to their existing provider and will, in time, be able to use an integrated multichannel internal communications platform. This integration will take place under the Staffbase brand.

The combined platform aims to support employee communications teams that work within the Microsoft 365 environment. It will offer an employee communication and engagement platform that includes features from content creation to sharing, design and measurement. It will touch on aspects of internal comms including intranets, SharePoint, Teams, employee apps, email and digital signage.

Combined, the two companies reach more than 5 million users.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Ignore older Americans at your own peril, says AARP marcomms chief Martha Boudreau.

Older Americans and tech: It’s time to cast off outdated beliefs

(Credit: Kyle Scheele / TikTok)

TikTok users find Kyle Scheele’s Kum & Go stunt apology insincere. What should he do next?

Internal comms platform Staffbase acquires Valo Solutions

Internal comms platform Staffbase acquires Valo Solutions

The world needs more veterinarians. Banfield Pet Hospital and SNL’s Kenan Thompson are trying to fix that

The world needs more veterinarians. Banfield Pet Hospital and SNL’s Kenan Thompson are trying to fix that

Pick of the Week: Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Pick of the Week: Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Jon Nelson and family.

I am a medical marketing professional who suffers from mental illness

Serta Simmons Bedding hires Mattel vet Danit Marquardt as comms head

Serta Simmons Bedding hires Mattel vet Danit Marquardt as comms head

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Panera unveils Emily Zugay-designed ‘ugly holiday cups’

Panera unveils Emily Zugay-designed ‘ugly holiday cups’

The PR Week: 12.2.2021: Lisa Osborne Ross, Edelman

The PR Week: 12.2.2021: Lisa Osborne Ross, Edelman