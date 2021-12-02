Resources

Up next:

PRWeek launches its 2022 Salary Survey

PRWeek launches its 2022 Salary Survey

Shankar Narayanan to succeed Jim Weiss as CEO of Real Chemistry

Shankar Narayanan to succeed Jim Weiss as CEO of Real Chemistry

GE was the training ground for a generation of PR talent

GE was the training ground for a generation of PR talent

No panic, but ready to pivot: As Omicron emerges, communicators lean on lessons of past two years

No panic, but ready to pivot: As Omicron emerges, communicators lean on lessons of past two years

Ignore older Americans at your own peril, says AARP marcomms chief Martha Boudreau.

Older Americans and tech: It’s time to cast off outdated beliefs

(Credit: Kyle Scheele / TikTok)

TikTok users find Kyle Scheele’s Kum & Go stunt apology insincere. What should he do next?

Internal comms platform Staffbase acquires Valo Solutions

Internal comms platform Staffbase acquires Valo Solutions

The world needs more veterinarians. Banfield Pet Hospital and SNL’s Kenan Thompson are trying to fix that

The world needs more veterinarians. Banfield Pet Hospital and SNL’s Kenan Thompson are trying to fix that

Pick of the Week: Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Pick of the Week: Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Jon Nelson and family.

I am a medical marketing professional who suffers from mental illness