The PR Week: 12.2.2021: Lisa Osborne Ross, Edelman

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and associate news editor Diana Bradley are joined by Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross.

Podcast topics:

- Ross talks about her position as Edelman U.S. CEO six months into her tenure, how her work in political comms informs her work in the private sector, what a "great day" at Edelman looks like, the strides that have been made regarding diversity at the top of the PR industry (plus how much work remains to be done) and more;

- Discussing the onset of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and its potential — and realized — impacts on the comms industry and world in general;

- The controversy over TikTok influencer Kyle Scheele’s Kum & Go prank that wasn’t really a prank after all and what it says about influencer marketing and the need for authenticity and transparency;

- Recapping notable holiday activations around Thanksgiving and looking forward to end-of-year holiday campaigns;

- What’s next for Twitter after the resignation of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey;

- Notable merger and acquisition news this week, including a big investment in strategic comms and advisory firm ICR and more.