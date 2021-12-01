Macy’s, Avon alum Cheryl Heinonen joins Brunswick as partner in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO: Brunswick Group has appointed Cheryl Heinonen as a partner in its San Francisco office.

Brunswick cited Heinonen’s experience in corporate affairs, financial communications, government affairs, issues management, media relations and community engagement, saying she will strengthen its consumer industries capabilities on an international level.

Mylene Mangalindan and Darren McDermott are co-heads of the San Francisco office, while Nik Deogun is CEO of the Americas and Neal Wolin is group CEO of Brunswick.

For more than four years, Heinonen has served as EVP of corporate comms at Macy’s, based in New York City. She was responsible for the retail giant’s overall communications strategy, corporate responsibility, social impact and diversity initiatives. As part of senior leadership, Heinonen helped to organize the chain department store’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy’s said that Bobby Amirshahi, who was appointed SVP of corporate communications in December 2020, assumed Heinonen’s responsibilities when she left Macy's in January 2021. This year, Macy’s reorganized its comms department, promoting Julie Strider to VP of external comms, reporting to Amirshahi.

Prior to working at Macy’s, from August 2012 to January 2017 Heinonen was CCO and SVP of global corporate relations at Avon Products. She also had a two-year-plus stint at Burson-Marsteller as MD and leader of the West Coast’s corporate practice.

For more than a decade, Heinonen worked at Visa, becoming the head of global stakeholders communications.

Heinonen could not be immediately reached for comment.

Brunswick Group earned global revenue of $322 million in 2020, representing an increase of 5% from the prior year, according to PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report.